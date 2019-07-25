Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Reaches $6.91 After 9.00% Down Move; Crow Point Partners Cut By $364,738 Its Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Position

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) stake by 48.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR)’s stock rose 46.01%. The Crow Point Partners Llc holds 3,227 shares with $384,000 value, down from 6,318 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel now has $5.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $146.97. About 731,910 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

The stock of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 86,283 shares traded or 91.55% up from the average. Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) has declined 41.69% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MBOT News: 09/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving Notice of Allowance for a U.S. Patent Covering Its Self-Cleaning Shunt; 12/04/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL-BELIEVES WILL REACH ANTICIPATED DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES FOR SELF-CLEANING SHUNT, SUBMISSION WITH FDA IN LATE 2018/EARLY 2019; 21/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Successfully Completes Pre-Clinical Study for its Self-Cleaning Shunt; 29/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Successful Completion of Pre-Clinical Study Performed at Washington University in St. Louis; 25/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Closes Acquisition of Novel Technology from CardioSert Ltd; 23/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving a Notification of Granting a Patent Right for its ViRob™ Technology Platform in China; 16/04/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL EXERCISES OPTION TO BUY NOVEL TECH FROM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Microbot Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBOT); 30/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Inc. Schedules its Periodical Townhall Meeting for Monday, June 4th at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time; 15/05/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.03The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $29.77 million company. It was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $6.29 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MBOT worth $2.68M less.

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 15. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, May 6. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13200 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 15. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, February 15. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Friday, March 22 report.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 146.97 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyberArk (CYBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is CyberArk Stock Still a Buy Near All-Time Highs? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company has market cap of $29.77 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MicroBot receives new patent in Israel covering TipCat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Microbot Medical Maintains 2019 Milestone Targets Following Recent Court Decision – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microbot Medical files for equity offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.