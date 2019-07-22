Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Comparison side by side

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.50 0.00 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 57 3.23 N/A 0.84 67.03

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -91.3% Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

Microbot Medical Inc. is 429.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 5.29 beta. From a competition point of view, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has a 1 beta which is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Microbot Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Microbot Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Microbot Medical Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.9% and 95.9%. About 20.62% of Microbot Medical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.9% of Merit Medical Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microbot Medical Inc. -5.75% -12.04% -17.54% 66.59% -41.69% 329.07% Merit Medical Systems Inc. -0.56% -9.88% -2.58% -4.72% 9.46% 1%

Summary

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.