Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Contrasting side by side

Both Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical Inc. 6 0.00 3.72M -2.45 0.00 AtriCure Inc. 27 -1.48 37.30M -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Microbot Medical Inc. and AtriCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Microbot Medical Inc. and AtriCure Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical Inc. 63,373,083.48% -123.2% -86.6% AtriCure Inc. 140,648,567.12% -8.2% -5.4%

Risk and Volatility

Microbot Medical Inc. has a beta of 4.88 and its 388.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, AtriCure Inc. has beta of 0.25 which is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Microbot Medical Inc. Its rival AtriCure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. AtriCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Microbot Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Microbot Medical Inc. and AtriCure Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AtriCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Microbot Medical Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 71.82%. On the other hand, AtriCure Inc.’s potential upside is 46.46% and its average price target is $36. The data provided earlier shows that Microbot Medical Inc. appears more favorable than AtriCure Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.7% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares and 92.4% of AtriCure Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 20.62% of Microbot Medical Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4% of AtriCure Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74% AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84%

For the past year Microbot Medical Inc. has stronger performance than AtriCure Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors AtriCure Inc. beats Microbot Medical Inc.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.