Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 16 0.00 341.01M 3.43 6.09 Splunk Inc. 118 1.86 150.40M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Micro Focus International plc and Splunk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Micro Focus International plc and Splunk Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 2,155,562,579.01% 0% 0% Splunk Inc. 127,641,517.44% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Micro Focus International plc and Splunk Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 Splunk Inc. 1 1 8 2.80

Micro Focus International plc’s upside potential currently stands at 56.60% and an $21 average target price. Competitively Splunk Inc. has an average target price of $141.8, with potential upside of 21.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Micro Focus International plc looks more robust than Splunk Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Micro Focus International plc and Splunk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.77% and 94.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Splunk Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc has weaker performance than Splunk Inc.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats on 6 of the 11 factors Splunk Inc.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.