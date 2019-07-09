Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

This is a contrast between Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 23 2.86 N/A 1.31 17.83 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.24 N/A -1.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Micro Focus International plc and PAR Technology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Micro Focus International plc and PAR Technology Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 0 0 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively PAR Technology Corporation has an average target price of $32, with potential upside of 22.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64% PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc has stronger performance than PAR Technology Corporation

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors PAR Technology Corporation.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.