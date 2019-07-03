Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 23 2.86 N/A 1.31 17.83 My Size Inc. 1 972.71 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Micro Focus International plc and My Size Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares and 0% of My Size Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64% My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc has 72.64% stronger performance while My Size Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats My Size Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.