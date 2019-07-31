Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Both Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 24 2.42 N/A 1.31 17.83 Model N Inc. 18 4.89 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Micro Focus International plc and Model N Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Micro Focus International plc and Model N Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Micro Focus International plc has a -0.43% downside potential and a consensus price target of $21. Competitively Model N Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 4.50%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Model N Inc. is looking more favorable than Micro Focus International plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares and 75.5% of Model N Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Model N Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64% Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc was more bullish than Model N Inc.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats Model N Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.