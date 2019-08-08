Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

This is a contrast between Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 24 2.39 N/A 3.43 6.09 Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Micro Focus International plc and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Micro Focus International plc and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Micro Focus International plc’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 2.54%. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile Limited’s consensus price target is $9.7, while its potential upside is 97.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurora Mobile Limited looks more robust than Micro Focus International plc as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Micro Focus International plc and Aurora Mobile Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.77% and 13.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc has 0.55% stronger performance while Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aurora Mobile Limited.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.