Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) Reaches $24.45 After 9.00% Down Move; CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (CRERF) Sellers Decreased By 13.98% Their Shorts

The stock of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.71% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 639,428 shares traded or 79.71% up from the average. Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has risen 72.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MFGP News: 19/03/2018 – Micro Focus bought HPE's software assets last year for $8.8 billion; 19/03/2018 – U.K.-based Micro Focus said it now expects revenue to fall between 6 and 9 percent for the twelve months ending October 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Elliott Wants Micro Focus to Be Sold to Private Equity Firm -CNBC; 23/04/2018 – ELLIOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS L.P. DISCLOSES 5.10% STAKE IN MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC; 19/03/2018 – Micro Focus Board of Directors Announces CEO Transition; 19/03/2018 – MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC MCRO.L – IMPACT OF THIS ON ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN PERCENTAGE FOR PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO BE MITIGATED BY PROGRESS MADE IN COST REDUCTION PROGRAMME; 12/04/2018 – Hedge fund Elliott wants Micro Focus, which bought HPE software and SUSE Linux, to go private; 19/03/2018 – MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC MCRO.L – ISSUING REVISED CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING 31 OCTOBER 2018; 19/03/2018 – MICRO FOCUS NAMED CURRENT COO MURDOCH TO SERVE AS NEW CEO; 19/03/2018 – MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC MCRO.L – FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDING 30 APRIL 2018 GROUP EXPECTS REVENUES TO DECLINE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS AT MINUS 9% TO MINUS 12%

CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRERF) had a decrease of 13.98% in short interest. CRERF’s SI was 102,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.98% from 118,700 shares previously. With 40,400 avg volume, 3 days are for CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRERF)’s short sellers to cover CRERF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 130 shares traded. Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRERF) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Carrefour SA operates as a multi-local, multi-format, multi-channel retailer primarily in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $15.32 billion. The firm operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce Websites, as well as m-commerce channels; and service stations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.46 billion. The firm operates through Micro Focus and SUSE divisions. It has a 18.69 P/E ratio. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions.