Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 23 2.88 N/A 1.31 17.83 UP Fintech Holding Limited 10 20.27 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Micro Focus International plc and UP Fintech Holding Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Micro Focus International plc and UP Fintech Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 18.77% and 0.4% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64% UP Fintech Holding Limited -23.11% -57.05% 0% 0% 0% -24.45%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc had bullish trend while UP Fintech Holding Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.