Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Comparison side by side

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 23 1.51 N/A 3.43 6.09 The Trade Desk Inc. 222 18.88 N/A 1.92 137.07

In table 1 we can see Micro Focus International plc and The Trade Desk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Trade Desk Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Micro Focus International plc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Micro Focus International plc is presently more affordable than The Trade Desk Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Micro Focus International plc and The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Micro Focus International plc’s upside potential is 57.89% at a $21 average price target. The Trade Desk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $231 average price target and a -0.91% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Micro Focus International plc looks more robust than The Trade Desk Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares and 82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc has weaker performance than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats Micro Focus International plc on 10 of the 12 factors.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.