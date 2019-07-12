Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 23 2.36 N/A 1.31 17.83 Oracle Corporation 53 5.07 N/A 2.68 20.39

In table 1 we can see Micro Focus International plc and Oracle Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oracle Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Micro Focus International plc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Micro Focus International plc is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Micro Focus International plc and Oracle Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 31% 8.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Micro Focus International plc and Oracle Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 0 0 0.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

Meanwhile, Oracle Corporation’s average target price is $56.86, while its potential downside is -5.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares are held by institutional investors while 58.3% of Oracle Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% are Oracle Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64% Oracle Corporation 1.06% -0.13% 6.11% 7.8% 16.53% 20.84%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc was more bullish than Oracle Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Oracle Corporation beats Micro Focus International plc.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.