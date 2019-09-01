Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 23 1.55 N/A 3.43 6.09 Manhattan Associates Inc. 67 9.02 N/A 1.48 57.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Manhattan Associates Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Micro Focus International plc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Micro Focus International plc’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Manhattan Associates Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Micro Focus International plc and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Micro Focus International plc and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Micro Focus International plc’s upside potential currently stands at 52.17% and an $21 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Manhattan Associates Inc. is $96, which is potential 16.18% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Micro Focus International plc seems more appealing than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Micro Focus International plc.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.