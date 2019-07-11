Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) Contrasting side by side

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 23 2.41 N/A 1.31 17.83 Carbon Black Inc. 15 5.78 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Micro Focus International plc and Carbon Black Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Micro Focus International plc and Carbon Black Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Micro Focus International plc and Carbon Black Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 0 0 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Carbon Black Inc.’s potential upside is 5.24% and its average target price is $18.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.8% of Carbon Black Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64% Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Micro Focus International plc beats Carbon Black Inc.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.