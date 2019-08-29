Michaels (MIK) Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.78 Million; Aew Capital Management LP Boosted Its Camden Property Trust (CPT) Position by $909,000

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Michaels (MIK) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 253,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.20 million, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Michaels for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.31M market cap company. The stock increased 5.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 3.01M shares traded or 5.58% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Rebrand Framerspointe.com as AaronBrothers.com; 26/04/2018 – NEDAS Appoints Linda Michaels as Vice President of Business Development; 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Michaels Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 11 Days

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 835,233 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78M, up from 826,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $108.3. About 346,803 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 131,100 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $60.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 416,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 61,215 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 462,062 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York invested 0.23% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Daiwa Grp Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1.80 million shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 82,610 shares. Raymond James Advisors Inc reported 6,097 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Incorporated reported 11,038 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.03% or 47,495 shares. Bb&T Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 5,137 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 109 shares. Resolution Capital Ltd accumulated 790,482 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Segment Wealth Management Limited invested in 0.06% or 2,905 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.01% or 212,549 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares to 135,262 shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,045 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.02% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) or 680,383 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 22,515 shares stake. Reinhart Prtn stated it has 1.98% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 32,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Blackrock has invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 13,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company stated it has 565,400 shares. Highfields Cap LP invested 5.17% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Yorktown Mgmt And Communication reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Secor Capital Advsrs LP reported 0.34% stake. Tyvor Capital Llc accumulated 1.16M shares or 3.12% of the stock. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 76,246 shares.