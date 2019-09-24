Michaels Cos (MIK) Shareholder Northern Trust Upped Position; As Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Decreased by $721,088 Its Holding

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 59,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 812,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 753,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 6.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 6.39M shares traded or 50.97% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Rebrand Framerspointe.com as AaronBrothers.com; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Net $203M; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The institutional investor held 143,243 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 165,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $665.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 27,989 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc has 0.01% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 23,000 shares. Moreover, Elizabeth Park Cap Advsr has 2.79% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 211,375 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,418 shares. Private Management Grp reported 332,771 shares. Huntington State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,541 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Bowling Mngmt Limited Co holds 25,646 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,236 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,713 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 26,460 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 371,556 shares. Ameriprise invested 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 15,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group reported 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expecting Peoples Bancorp To Increase Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wintrust Closes Assets Acquisition of American Enterprise – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. To Announce 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings And Conduct Conference Call On April 23 – PRNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With First Prestonsburg Bancshares Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12,038 activity.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 11.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $339.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,900 shares to 271,400 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold MIK shares while 68 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 170.44 million shares or 4.50% less from 178.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 465 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Com holds 386,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.03% or 1.82 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 263,900 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 1.46 million shares. 63,979 were accumulated by D E Shaw. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability reported 1.08M shares. Atria Investments Ltd Llc has 21,767 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp owns 29,198 shares. Amp Capital Investors owns 88,060 shares. Fmr Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 222,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 0% or 200,466 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc reported 33,955 shares.