Michaels Cos (MIK) Holder Spark Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding by $2.33 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Lowered Holding by $362,208

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 6.44M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 211,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 775,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 564,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 2.59M shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 41.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,261 shares to 8,342 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 20,000 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 35,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,100 shares, and cut its stake in Geopark Ltd.