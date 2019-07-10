Michaels Cos (MIK) Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $438,570 as Market Value Declined; Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $30.78 Million

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 185,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592.32 million, up from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $201.37. About 7.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Whatsapp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook (Video); 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN SEPT. 2017 ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT PROCESSING DATA ON U.S. NATIONALS IN UK, PARTIES EXCHANGE NUMEROUS LETTERS; 28/03/2018 – Denver7 News: #BREAKING: A new report says the Facebook data of 136K Coloradans obtained by Cambridge Analytica is still; 20/03/2018 – UK’s Cambridge University questions Facebook about academic’s role in data breach; 07/05/2018 – Facebook defends WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Gets Support from a Republican Senator; 21/03/2018 – Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014; 15/05/2018 – Advertisers still are down to Facebook, which can target consumers using data is has gathered on them; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 241M; 11/04/2018 – Facebook under fire

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 174,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 134,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 507,809 shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 41.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Capex $160 Million-$170 Million; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 07/03/2018 Hand Baldachin & Amburgey Welcomes Litigation Partner Adam Michaels; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 26/03/2018 – Michaels Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 11 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & has 81,232 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 17,253 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nomura Inc holds 295,383 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Pa holds 0.04% or 3,087 shares in its portfolio. 420,247 are held by Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kamunting Street Cap Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank accumulated 0.08% or 2,697 shares. Washington Trust Communications has 106,607 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Mgmt Lc holds 46,206 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Company has 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Mechanics Bank Trust Department has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Night Owl Capital Mgmt Lc reported 4.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.29% or 181,443 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97M.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 230,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Bain Ltd Co holds 23.02% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 52.80 million shares. Goldentree Asset LP reported 1.12 million shares. 2.03 million were reported by Bernzott. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 53,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 88 were accumulated by Carroll Fin Assocs Incorporated. Earnest owns 0% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 30 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 11,882 shares. Freestone Hldgs Lc reported 0.45% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Comm invested 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 0.65% or 56,223 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 47,799 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 163,509 shares to 226,352 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,056 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

