Michaels Cos (MIK) Holder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Cut Stake by $9.40 Million as Stock Declined; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holder Pitcairn Company Has Upped Its Stake by $465,008

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 140.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 29,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,818 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, up from 20,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 2.51 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 854,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 1.22M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 41.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 17/05/2018 – CPSC: MICHAELS RECALLS POTTERY WHEEL KITS FOR FIRE-BURN HAZARD; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Rebrand Framerspointe.com as AaronBrothers.com; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Net $203M; 14/03/2018 – Moved By Tragic Diabetes Story, Fellow Type 1, Bret Michaels, Looks To Insulin Resolution; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11,410 shares to 100,265 shares, valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 66.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 110.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call).

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $22.15M for 12.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 2.81M shares. Weiss Asset Lp reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 53,991 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 166,382 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 140,266 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.33M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 496 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Com holds 18,947 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.04% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 12,826 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 35,888 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 3,364 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% or 7.51 million shares in its portfolio.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. Saltzman David had bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139 on Friday, May 3. Sloves Andrew bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974.

