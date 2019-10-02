Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) Stake Held by American International Group Inc; As Redwood Tr (RWT) Shares Rose, Holder Blackstone Group LP Trimmed by $11.00 Million Its Position

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 687,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 319,824 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 327,877 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA ACQUIRES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS; 25/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Competes in the 2018 Indianapolis Handlebar Hot Lap; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 02/05/2018 – Skylonda Lodge announces launch of luxury wellness retreats in Redwood Forest; 22/03/2018 – Redwood Software Announces First Industry Robotic Licensing Model to Revolutionize Transparent Marketplace Pricing; 24/04/2018 – Goodwin Relocates Growing Silicon Valley Office to Downtown Redwood City; 30/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. To Cut Ribbon on New Orrville, Ohio Property June 1st; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in Nutrisystem; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 49,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 229,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 179,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.65% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 3.31 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Close 94 Full-Size Aaron Brothers Stores, Reposition Aaron Brothers as a ‘Store-Within-a-Store’; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18; 17/05/2018 – CPSC: MICHAELS RECALLS POTTERY WHEEL KITS FOR FIRE-BURN HAZARD; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Completed Its Strategic Review of Aaron Brothers; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold MIK shares while 68 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 170.44 million shares or 4.50% less from 178.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Piedmont Investment Inc owns 11,355 shares. Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.23% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Maverick Capital has invested 0.02% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Bain Capital Investors Limited owns 22.19% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 52.80M shares. Massachusetts Ma reported 3.00 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 261,722 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru stated it has 7.66 million shares. Samlyn Cap Llc stated it has 418,371 shares. Denali Limited Liability Company reported 49,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Northern accumulated 0% or 812,916 shares. 10,130 were accumulated by First Mercantile Trust. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 1,112 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited has 0% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 292,086 shares. D E Shaw & Co has 0% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 63,979 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 8,438 shares to 156,909 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,797 shares, and cut its stake in Domino S Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watford Holdings Ltd by 35,143 shares to 95,143 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 158,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.82, from 2.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold RWT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 88.15 million shares or 0.01% more from 88.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na holds 239 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 9.79M shares. Victory Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 472,620 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru invested in 98,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 13,810 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 32,976 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 5,600 shares. Denali Llc invested in 0.03% or 11,500 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 1.17 million shares. Suntrust Banks holds 26,899 shares.