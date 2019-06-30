Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) Holding Maintained by Putnam Investments Llc; Aldebaran Financial Has Lowered Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Rose

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 96,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 662,695 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 566,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 3.31M shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 41.86% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 26/04/2018 – NEDAS Appoints Linda Michaels as Vice President of Business Development; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Net $203M; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 12.79 million shares traded or 85.76% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 473,736 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Lc holds 0.02% or 30,036 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Management LP invested in 150,787 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 680,383 shares. Midas Mngmt Corp reported 0.27% stake. Quinn Opportunity reported 0.12% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership owns 21,061 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Limited reported 11,491 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. First Lp invested 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Brinker Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,935 shares. Northern Trust owns 753,434 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 64,544 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 13,129 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 395,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 1.32M shares.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 23,173 shares to 194,083 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spn Adr by 50,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,310 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Weatherstone Capital Management has invested 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 6,217 were reported by Nelson Roberts Invest Limited Liability Com. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 5.51M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc holds 113,749 shares. Legacy Private Trust owns 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 35,904 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 2.27% or 302,811 shares in its portfolio. 9,154 are held by First Heartland Consultants Incorporated. Beacon has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mackay Shields Llc owns 12.71 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 104,114 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.75% or 47,096 shares. Parsec Financial Management reported 1.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 19.06 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. 28,237 were reported by Aldebaran.