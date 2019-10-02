Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) Holder American International Group Has Lifted Its Stake by $394,424; Bowling Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $425,980 as Stock Value Declined

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 49,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 229,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 179,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.24% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 3.08M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Net $203M; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Capex $160 Million-$170 Million; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 14/03/2018 – Moved By Tragic Diabetes Story, Fellow Type 1, Bret Michaels, Looks To Insulin Resolution; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 26/03/2018 – Michaels Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 11 Days; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 5,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 30,330 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 35,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.37. About 6.61M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 18.51 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 6.59 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 2,415 are owned by Barnett & Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.7% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 16,813 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 450,669 shares. Williams Jones Assocs stated it has 257,865 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Osterweis Mngmt accumulated 21,182 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Natl Asset Mgmt owns 54,095 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Halsey Associates Incorporated Ct reported 74,736 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc reported 4.9% stake. Beacon Cap Management holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.01% or 20,600 shares. Lederer Assoc Invest Counsel Ca invested in 1.4% or 19,968 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 7,285 shares to 25,913 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 47,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,626 shares, and has risen its stake in National Healthcare Corp (NYSEMKT:NHC).

