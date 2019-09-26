Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL); Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position Maintained by Korea Investment Corp

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 8,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 107,430 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 98,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 1.28 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 106.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 87,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 170,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60 million, up from 82,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 987,420 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18,700 shares to 16,300 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 57,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,441 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $9.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Hesitant To Buy Into The Zayo Rumors – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Bolsters Investment in its Channel Partners – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Delta Air Lines adds Florida to Atlanta capacity as Hurricane Dorian strengthens – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Delta Reports Operating Performance for August 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which manages about $112.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,891 shares to 11,891 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation reported 5.41% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).