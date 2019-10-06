Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Has Boosted Its Stake in Visa (V) by $544,950; Waste Management (WM) Share Price Rose While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 21,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 56,780 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 1.97M shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 43,022 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, up from 39,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which manages about $112.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,891 shares to 11,891 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.74% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Cadinha And Company Limited Liability has 4.97% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 158,324 shares. R G Niederhoffer Management Inc owns 3,700 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Pacific Glob Investment Management Company holds 10,498 shares. Excalibur Mngmt owns 11,065 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Rockland Trust Company holds 0.05% or 3,140 shares. American & Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 210 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Lc stated it has 479,694 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% or 4,407 shares. 743 were accumulated by Focused Wealth. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc has invested 0.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Company reported 5,182 shares. Glenview Bancorp Dept has invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 37,530 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 174,029 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $486.93M for 25.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.