Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Upped Visa (V) Stake by $544,950; Stock Price Rose; Hcp (HCP) Holder Ngam Advisors LP Cut Holding

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 43,022 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, up from 39,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $172.87. About 6.72M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 14,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 292,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34M, down from 306,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 3.45M shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which manages about $112.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,891 shares to 11,891 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.17M for 21.04 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 17,753 shares to 74,751 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 48,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Relx Plc.

