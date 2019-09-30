Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Trimmed Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $3.14 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cove Street Capital Has Decreased Stake in Ufp Technologies (UFPT) as Market Value Rose

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $287.77. About 1.33 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 98,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% . The hedge fund held 621,827 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.88M, down from 720,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ufp Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 15,909 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 35.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.44 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa reported 514,791 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 582,088 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Commerce has 18,636 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fundx Invest Grp Ltd Com invested in 0.2% or 1,832 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 84,813 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Halsey Ct holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 935 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 468,785 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt owns 0.45% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 206,187 shares. Robecosam Ag has 3,499 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Co reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.7% or 4.25M shares. Northern has invested 0.4% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ci Investments accumulated 104 shares or 0% of the stock. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas accumulated 35,990 shares.

Analysts await UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.56 per share. UFPT’s profit will be $4.16M for 17.37 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by UFP Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.73, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold UFPT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 4.70% more from 4.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 19,889 shares or 0% of the stock. North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.02% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Fmr Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 253,999 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity holds 6,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 600 shares. Perritt Cap Incorporated owns 0.25% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) for 18,000 shares. Huntington State Bank owns 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) for 1 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 10,404 shares. 39,503 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 11,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 56,073 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1,856 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 551 shares.