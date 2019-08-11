Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Stake Increased by Penn Capital Management Co Inc; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Decreased Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by $858,500

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 1013.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 103,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The hedge fund held 113,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 10,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 98,862 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.32 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 15/03/2018 – ABCAM PLC ABCA.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1011P FROM 946P; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC INSW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Q2 Confirms 10% Annual Return; Reiterate Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FreshBooks Announces Strategic Investment from JPMorgan Chase – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca accumulated 4,550 shares. Indiana Trust And Mgmt holds 1.71% or 32,553 shares. Ruffer Llp invested in 6,616 shares. 1.89 million are held by Sarasin & Llp. 3,125 were accumulated by Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corp. Stonehearth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 115,548 are owned by Oakworth Inc. Sanders Cap Limited Liability Company reported 4.27M shares. Regent Management Lc accumulated 103,300 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adirondack holds 19,501 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Co has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.05 million shares. Allen Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,983 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank Tru holds 2.11% or 129,219 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 641,242 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 122,600 shares to 168,500 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 833,194 are owned by Vanguard Grp. Sns Fincl Group Ltd Llc owns 3,500 shares. Amer Century Cos owns 111,809 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 9,167 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 10,177 shares. 152,175 are held by Ami Asset Corp. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 20,853 shares. 18,242 are held by Macquarie Grp. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 3,533 shares. Chilton Llc has 0.01% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 3,870 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.02% or 4,800 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated invested in 4,024 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Northern Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 66,159 shares to 168,395 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 437,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,158 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA).

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Industry Veteran Scott Vanderpool Joins MGP Nasdaq:MGPI – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Did MGP Ingredients, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGPI) 19% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MGP Ingredients Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:MGPI – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.