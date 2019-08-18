Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Boosted Its Stake by $7.77 Million as Valuation Declined; Clearbridge Investments Has Lowered Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $29.82 Million as Stock Value Declined

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 828,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14.13M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.22 million, down from 14.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 2.42M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 744.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 76,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The hedge fund held 86,353 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, up from 10,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 188,644 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities

