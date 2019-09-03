Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Diageo P L C (DEO) Share Value Declined While Nuance Investments Decreased Its Stake

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 71,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 152,838 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01 million, down from 224,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 194,717 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 4,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 209,222 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14M, down from 213,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $803.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 99,999 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 692,544 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $45.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 944,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,375 activity.

Analysts await MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MGPI’s profit will be $11.17 million for 17.97 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGP Ingredients, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Blair William And Il reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Group Nv holds 8,808 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Advsr Asset Management has 0.01% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 9,504 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 3,771 shares. Prudential Inc reported 20,853 shares. Amer Intll stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Granahan Inv Management Ma reported 2,915 shares. Sns Financial Group Inc Ltd Liability has 3,500 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 3,525 shares. Stephens Ar reported 1,330 shares. Victory Capital Management invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 7,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 12,725 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 10,741 shares to 146,260 shares, valued at $20.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 75,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

