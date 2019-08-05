MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to pay $0.10 on Aug 30, 2019; Marshfield Associates Decreased Mastercard Class A (MA) Holding

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:MGPI) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. MGP Ingredients Inc’s current price of $56.98 translates into 0.18% yield. MGP Ingredients Inc’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.24% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 358,038 shares traded or 69.57% up from the average. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities

Marshfield Associates decreased Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) stake by 0.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshfield Associates sold 3,889 shares as Mastercard Inc Class A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Marshfield Associates holds 456,007 shares with $107.37M value, down from 459,896 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Class A now has $273.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44 million shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $277.40’s average target is 2.95% above currents $269.45 stock price. Mastercard had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Stephens. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De invested 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Altavista Wealth Management invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cohen Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 6,850 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Seven Post Office LP owns 1,165 shares. Davis Capital Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 150,000 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Inc owns 670 shares. Telemus Cap Lc accumulated 0.81% or 45,113 shares. 3,551 were accumulated by Homrich And Berg. Robecosam Ag reported 53,290 shares. Wafra reported 0.34% stake. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,045 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc reported 2,143 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd reported 0.92% stake. Spirit Of America Mgmt accumulated 7,400 shares. Cumberland Prtn Ltd holds 0.23% or 9,550 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. 23,850 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $6.62M were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance" on July 19, 2019

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. The company has market cap of $970.08 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. It has a 25.43 P/E ratio. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products, as well as for various industrial processors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MGP Ingredients, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 133,591 shares. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp accumulated 429,729 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei holds 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 5,874 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 472 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,980 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.04% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Pembroke Management Ltd holds 2.8% or 335,980 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 14,514 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. 38,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Co holds 1.21M shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Stephens Inv Group Limited Co holds 1.08% or 688,802 shares.

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Investors Who Bought MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 734% – Yahoo Finance" on July 23, 2019