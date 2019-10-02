Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Stock Declined While Df Dent & Co Has Raised by $2.15 Million Its Position; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Capital Wealth Planning Has Raised Stake by $415,877 as Market Value Declined

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (MGPI) by 83.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 32,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 71,499 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, up from 38,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $820.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 78,866 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 88.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 5,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 11,517 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, up from 6,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.42. About 1.74 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MGPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.69 million shares or 1.41% more from 19.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 452,281 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon holds 0% or 191,264 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.09% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Timessquare Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 386,950 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technology has 0.02% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Aperio Gp Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 4,672 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% or 28,215 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 0% or 12,685 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 5,107 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Parkside Comml Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 22 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0.08% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank invested in 37,780 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 722,525 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 33,804 shares to 75,926 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 56,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,856 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,375 activity.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.