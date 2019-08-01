MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Reaches $53.86 After 4.00% Up Move; PGT (PGTI)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

PGT Inc (PGTI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 93 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 94 decreased and sold holdings in PGT Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 48.66 million shares, down from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding PGT Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 55 Increased: 56 New Position: 37.

The stock of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.74% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 452,905 shares traded or 108.55% up from the average. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. The company has market cap of $916.42 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. It has a 24.28 P/E ratio. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products, as well as for various industrial processors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 11.10% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 388,926 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $836.12 million. The firm offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors.

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 3.94% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. for 272,347 shares. Rock Point Advisors Llc owns 273,170 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 1.04% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 43,193 shares.