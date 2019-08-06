MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Reaches $50.20 After 5.00% Down Move; Nexpoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Shorts Raised By 21.17%

Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) had an increase of 21.17% in short interest. NXRT’s SI was 510,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.17% from 421,400 shares previously. With 92,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)’s short sellers to cover NXRT’s short positions. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 56,422 shares traded. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) has risen 55.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NXRT News: 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 3c-EPS 7c; 20/04/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Rights Offering; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Board Authorizes Increasing Shr Repurchase Program to Up to $40M, Extends It By Added 2 Yrs to June 15, 2020; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Backs 2018 Core FFO/Share $1.60-$1.70; 21/04/2018 – DJ NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXRT); 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q FFO 36c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Record Date and Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – NexPoint Strat Opps Fund Completes Non-Transferable Rights Offering; 30/05/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Successful Completion and Significant Oversubscription of Rights Offering

The stock of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.16% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 216,769 shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru BeverageThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $854.65 million company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $47.69 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MGPI worth $42.73 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NexPoint Residential has $41 highest and $41 lowest target. $41’s average target is -7.13% below currents $44.15 stock price. NexPoint Residential had 8 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties.

More notable recent NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NexPoint Residential Trust declares $0.275 dividend – NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NexPoint Expands Distribution Leadership with Two Senior Hires – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Apple Tops Q3 Estimates – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 734% – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MGP Ingredients Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:MGPI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MGP (MGPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MGP Names Finney Assistant Controller Nasdaq:MGPI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MGP Ingredients Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call/Webcast for Wednesday, July 31 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.