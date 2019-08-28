MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing MGP Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MGP Ingredients Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 36.57% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.8% of MGP Ingredients Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.97% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MGP Ingredients Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGP Ingredients Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 14.69% 45.63% 9.35%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares MGP Ingredients Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MGP Ingredients Inc. N/A 69 22.55 Industry Average 797.12M 5.42B 20.48

MGP Ingredients Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for MGP Ingredients Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGP Ingredients Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.50 2.83

The potential upside of the peers is 199.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MGP Ingredients Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGP Ingredients Inc. -26.2% -24.84% -26.26% -29.58% -38.35% -12.38% Industry Average 3.00% 5.44% 7.59% 15.65% 7.20% 13.52%

For the past year MGP Ingredients Inc. has -12.38% weaker performance while MGP Ingredients Inc.’s rivals have 13.52% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MGP Ingredients Inc. are 5.3 and 1.6. Competitively, MGP Ingredients Inc.’s peers have 4.04 and 1.61 for Current and Quick Ratio. MGP Ingredients Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MGP Ingredients Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

MGP Ingredients Inc. has a beta of 1.73 and its 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MGP Ingredients Inc.’s peers are 34.75% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Dividends

MGP Ingredients Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MGP Ingredients Inc.’s rivals beat MGP Ingredients Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. The company operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products, as well as for various industrial processors. This segment also provides distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, fuel grade alcohol, and corn oil; and warehouse services, including barrel put away, barrel storage, and barrel retrieval services. The Ingredient Solutions segment provides specialty wheat starches for food applications under the trademarks Fibersym Resistant Starch series, FiberRite RW Resistant Starch, Pregel Instant Starch series, and Midsol Cook-up Starch series; and specialty wheat proteins, commodity wheat starch, and commodity wheat proteins. It sells its products directly or through distributors to the manufacturers and processors of finished packaged goods or to bakeries primarily in the United States, Japan, Thailand, and Canada. MGP Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas.