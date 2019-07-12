MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting MGP Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of MGP Ingredients Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.37% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MGP Ingredients Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.59% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MGP Ingredients Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGP Ingredients Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.65% 30.43% 10.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting MGP Ingredients Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MGP Ingredients Inc. N/A 71 29.68 Industry Average 811.40M 4.87B 20.38

MGP Ingredients Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio MGP Ingredients Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for MGP Ingredients Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGP Ingredients Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 3.00 2.81

The potential upside of the competitors is 182.54%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MGP Ingredients Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGP Ingredients Inc. -3.73% -17.4% -12.01% -3.19% -23.52% 15.32% Industry Average 3.30% 8.01% 9.99% 7.32% 18.68% 13.74%

For the past year MGP Ingredients Inc. has stronger performance than MGP Ingredients Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

MGP Ingredients Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, MGP Ingredients Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.35 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. MGP Ingredients Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MGP Ingredients Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

MGP Ingredients Inc. has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, MGP Ingredients Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.67 which is 32.86% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

MGP Ingredients Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors MGP Ingredients Inc. beats MGP Ingredients Inc.’s peers.

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. The company operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products, as well as for various industrial processors. This segment also provides distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, fuel grade alcohol, and corn oil; and warehouse services, including barrel put away, barrel storage, and barrel retrieval services. The Ingredient Solutions segment provides specialty wheat starches for food applications under the trademarks Fibersym Resistant Starch series, FiberRite RW Resistant Starch, Pregel Instant Starch series, and Midsol Cook-up Starch series; and specialty wheat proteins, commodity wheat starch, and commodity wheat proteins. It sells its products directly or through distributors to the manufacturers and processors of finished packaged goods or to bakeries primarily in the United States, Japan, Thailand, and Canada. MGP Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas.