Mgp Ingredients Com (MGPI) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $2.71 Million as Stock Declined; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Lifted Position

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com (MGPI) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 35,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The hedge fund held 152,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, up from 116,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 131,664 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95M, up from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 271,870 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,375 activity.

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “52 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At MGP Ingredients, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MGPI) 18% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) CEO Gus Griffin on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MGP Ingredients Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:MGPI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MGP Announces Remus Repeal Reserve Series III – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Company Il holds 0.01% or 14,251 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 9,592 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 1,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 64,684 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). 7,783 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability reported 12,173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 14,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 3,132 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 9,343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie stated it has 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Tudor Invest Et Al has 3,898 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 11,615 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,977 shares to 115,944 shares, valued at $30.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,061 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc Cl A.