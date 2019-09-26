Mgm Resorts International (Put) (MGM) Market Valuation Rose While Westchester Capital Management Cut Stake by $5.80 Million; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Trimmed Position by $43.17 Million as Share Value Declined

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (MGM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 207,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 247,200 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06 million, down from 454,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 4.39M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS COMMENTS ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Ke; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International 1Q Profit Up 8.3%; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter Announces Launch of Incremental Term Loan; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 81.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 3.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 904,744 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.41M, down from 4.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 2.15 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Be Disappointed With Their 30% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “MGM, Buffalo Wild Wings ink sports betting partnership. But there can be no wagering at the chain’s lone D.C. sports bar. – Washington Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why MGM Resorts International Shares Jumped 15.7% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 228,262 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $152.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Materials Inc. by 797,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden (Put).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. 338,374 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $9.42M were bought by Meister Keith A..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsr invested in 28,433 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services owns 16,252 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 66,589 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 178,702 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 123,394 shares. Nomura Asset has 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 89,238 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 141 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The accumulated 71,910 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0.04% or 79,042 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 382,319 shares.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.04M for 21.00 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Patterson UTI Sees More DUCs And Zipper Fracs Coming To The Permian – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 4.27M shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $29.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 6.31M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).