MGM Resorts International (MGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Since MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) are part of the Resorts & Casinos industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International 27 1.33 N/A 0.46 56.25 Vail Resorts Inc. 213 4.03 N/A 6.35 34.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MGM Resorts International and Vail Resorts Inc. Vail Resorts Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than MGM Resorts International. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. MGM Resorts International is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MGM Resorts International and Vail Resorts Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 0.00% 3.8% 0.8% Vail Resorts Inc. 0.00% 17.6% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

MGM Resorts International has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vail Resorts Inc.’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MGM Resorts International. Its rival Vail Resorts Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. MGM Resorts International has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vail Resorts Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MGM Resorts International and Vail Resorts Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 0 2 3 2.60 Vail Resorts Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

MGM Resorts International has an average target price of $31.33, and a 8.41% upside potential. Vail Resorts Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $239.67 consensus target price and a 6.93% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that MGM Resorts International appears more favorable than Vail Resorts Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MGM Resorts International and Vail Resorts Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.4% and 98.2% respectively. About 0.2% of MGM Resorts International’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Vail Resorts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGM Resorts International 1.68% -4.33% -10.71% 2.19% -19.25% 7.58% Vail Resorts Inc. -2.44% 1.3% 6.4% -16.87% -7.26% 4.63%

For the past year MGM Resorts International’s stock price has bigger growth than Vail Resorts Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Vail Resorts Inc. beats MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. Its casino operations include various slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. The company operates 14 resorts in the United States; and MGM Macau resort and casino in China, as well as develops an integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resort on the Cotai Strip, Macau. The company also owns and operates Shadow Creek golf course, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. The company serves premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the companyÂ’s mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 4,700 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the companyÂ’s resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.