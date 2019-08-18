MGM Resorts International (MGM) to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019; Panagora Asset Management Has Boosted Its Intel (INTC) Stake

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 5.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 144,716 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 2.63 million shares with $141.23 million value, up from 2.49 million last quarter. Intel Corp now has $206.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.33 million shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:MGM) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. MGM Resorts International’s current price of $28.31 translates into 0.46% yield. MGM Resorts International’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 4.22M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 26/04/2018 – MGM Springfield To Officially Open August 24, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MGM Resorts had already been planning for the day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting, according CEO Jim Murren; 14/05/2018 – MGM Resorts ‘Applauds’ Supreme Court Allowing States the ‘Opportunity to Protect Consumers and Benefit the Public by Regulating and Taxing Sports Betting’; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Kele Okereke; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 07/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International To Host Analyst And Investor Day; 09/04/2018 – Travel Agent Mag: MGM Resorts May Be Looking to Buy Wynn Resorts; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM Resorts International shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waterfront Cap Ptnrs Limited Company holds 2.3% or 615,000 shares. Starboard Value Ltd Partnership invested in 2.90M shares. Cambridge Investment Research has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 260,500 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 11,675 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 1.22M shares. 38,725 are held by Us Retail Bank De. Parametric Port Limited Com holds 816,990 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ca holds 25,540 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc accumulated 0% or 135,676 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 200 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 40,494 shares. Sun Life invested in 874 shares or 0% of the stock. Guardian Life Co Of America has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Among 4 analysts covering MGM Resorts Int`l (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MGM Resorts Int`l has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.75’s average target is 15.68% above currents $28.31 stock price. MGM Resorts Int`l had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, July 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3200 target in Friday, July 26 report. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of MGM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. Meister Keith A. had bought 431,850 shares worth $11.98 million on Thursday, June 13. $20.32 million worth of stock was bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8.

MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $14.76 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 84.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM Resorts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM Resorts mulls selling Bellagio, MGM Grand – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MGM Resorts International Honored With National Council On Problem Gambling’s Public Awareness Award – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Encore Boston Harbor outpaces MGM Springfield in first head-to-head month – Boston Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bear turns neutral on Intel – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.58’s average target is 15.23% above currents $46.5 stock price. Intel had 31 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. Wedbush maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Underperform” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5800 target in Friday, July 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis stated it has 3.52% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 2.55M shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 1.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.00 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 628,772 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management reported 370,167 shares. 1.70M are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested 0.42% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sageworth Co reported 1,136 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Limited Co has 2.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 83,831 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd invested in 0.35% or 885,636 shares. Peak Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 9,433 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). At National Bank holds 0.35% or 53,007 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).