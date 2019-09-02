MGM Resorts International (MGM) to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019; Last Week DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Coverage

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:MGM) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. MGM Resorts International’s current price of $28.06 translates into 0.46% yield. MGM Resorts International’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 4.77 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS WYNN BOSTON PURCHASE `NOT LIKELY’; 10/05/2018 – Todd Prince: Breaking: MGM Resorts announces a new $2.0 bln share repurchase program during its Analyst Day. Murren has said in; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL WITH CASH, BORROWINGS, ISSUANCE OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNITS TO UNIT OF MGM RESORTS; 17/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National

Among 2 analysts covering DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DMC Global Inc has $79 highest and $50 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 48.51% above currents $43.43 stock price. DMC Global Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Friday, March 22 report. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. See DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) latest ratings:

More notable recent DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Amid AI Boom – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2019: BOOM, EQT, NGL, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UK factory activity dives at fastest rate since 2012: PMI – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Well-Positioned to Benefit From Chinaâ€™s Consumption Boom – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $610.57 million. The firm operates in two divisions, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 132,803 shares traded. DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has risen 30.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOM News: 26/04/2018 – DMC Global Sees FY18 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.70; 22/03/2018 – DMC Global Prices on DynaStage Systems Seen Up 3.5%-5%, Carrier Prices Seen Up 10%-15%; 06/03/2018 – DynaEnergetics Announces Favorable Ruling in Defense Against Patent Infringement Action Brought by GEODynamics; US Patent Tri; 20/04/2018 – DJ DMC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOM); 26/04/2018 – DMC Global 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC BOOM.O SEES FY SALES $290 MLN TO $305 MLN; 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – KUTA SAID TOTAL DEBT IS ANTICIPATED TO PEAK AT APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN DURING 2018; 22/03/2018 – DynaEnergetics Announces Price Increase on Perforating Carriers to Offset Impact of Steel and Aluminum Tariffs; 08/03/2018 – DMC Global 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – DMC Global Issues Letter to Stockholders From CEO Kevin Longe

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MGM Resorts Reaffirms Commitment To Pursuing Integrated Resort In Osaka, Japan – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macau casino revenue falls sharply – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM Resorts International shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.12% or 202,265 shares in its portfolio. 58,577 were reported by Strs Ohio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.35% or 7.67M shares. National Pension Service reported 0.07% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Kings Point Cap Management holds 0% or 890 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Regions Financial has 384 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Company has 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 10,136 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 45,694 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Mirae Asset Global Limited invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Pnc Financial Group stated it has 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.40’s average target is 15.47% above currents $28.06 stock price. MGM Resorts Intl had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. Nomura maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS.