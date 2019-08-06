MGM Resorts International (MGM) to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019; Aristotle Capital Boston Cut Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holding

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) stake by 4.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 76,237 shares with $6.67M value, down from 79,816 last quarter. Nasdaq Inc now has $15.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.36. About 1.07M shares traded or 54.08% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 28/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT BILI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for June 15, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 8.25 Points (0.11%); 24/04/2018 – Dynagas LNG Partners LP Declares Cash Distribution on its Series A Preferred Units; 18/03/2018 – Piedmont Lithium: Made an Application to List the ADSs on the Nasdaq Cap Market; 08/05/2018 – XORTX Appoints Chairman; 19/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles On Facebook Drop, Just One Component In Positive Territory — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT POLY.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces a Commitment for a New Loan Facility; 06/03/2018 – World Micro Announces Franchise Distribution Agreement with Jianghai

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) stake by 126,259 shares to 384,369 valued at $20.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Atn Intl Inc stake by 63,541 shares and now owns 182,979 shares. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital invested in 35 shares. 1,123 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company. Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership accumulated 163,032 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3,090 were accumulated by Delta Management Ltd Liability Co. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,937 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp invested in 275,200 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 29 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement holds 59,474 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2,349 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Co holds 0.46% or 526,140 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Farmers holds 0.47% or 19,053 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.89 million for 19.50 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. SALEM PAUL J also bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares. 209,136 shares valued at $5.85 million were bought by Meister Keith A. on Wednesday, June 26. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK also bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares.

MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $15.09 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 85.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MGM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MGM in report on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley.