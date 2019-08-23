Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stock Value Rose While Blue Harbour Group LP Has Increased Holding; Everence Capital Management Decreased Stake in Analog Devices Ord (ADI) by $378,315

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Ord (ADI) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 3,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 6,498 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $684,000, down from 10,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.33. About 3.16 million shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 172.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16M, up from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 3.62M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: MGM Launches Biggest Employment Push For Springfield Casino; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS WYNN BOSTON PURCHASE `NOT LIKELY’; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Travel Agent Mag: MGM Resorts May Be Looking to Buy Wynn Resorts

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Ord (NYSE:AVY) by 2,739 shares to 5,268 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Cl A Ord (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Ord (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cna Financial holds 40,000 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability has 18,389 shares. St Germain D J Inc has 0.06% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 4,875 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com, Japan-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Co holds 1% or 32,255 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited holds 0.68% or 222,625 shares. King Luther Cap holds 4,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab owns 1.50 million shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 5,360 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 305,758 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd owns 0.67% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 8,049 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 0.1% or 173,871 shares. Lazard Asset Llc reported 1.74% stake. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation has 0.11% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. 1,145 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK.

