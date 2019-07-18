Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake Has Upped by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc; Yy (YY) Shares Declined While Group One Trading LP Increased Holding by $570,864

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 13,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 426,967 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 413,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 2.65 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 08/05/2018 – MGM’s Murren Says ‘Investors Don’t Care Enough’ About Diversity (Video); 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP TO PAY CONSIDERATION OF $625 MLN TO MGM RESORTS FOR DEVELOPED REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion; 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Continued Disruption at Monte Carlo and Additional Time to Recover at Mandalay Bay for Rest of Year; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS MORE ASSET SALES COMING; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Will Receive Its 50% Shr of the Net Proceeds After Certain Transaction Costs, or $162M

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 41.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 6,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,124 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 16,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 582,305 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. On Monday, June 10 Meister Keith A. bought $17.67M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 636,335 shares. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 3,227 shares to 106,820 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 72,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44M shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Llc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bronson Point Management Ltd reported 375,000 shares. Ancora Limited Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). California-based Canyon Capital Ltd Llc has invested 8.1% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 29,820 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Financial Architects holds 339 shares. 375,105 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 519,938 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bamco Inc New York reported 1.11 million shares. Moors And Cabot holds 11,350 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.09% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 108 are held by San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (Call) by 29,000 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (Call) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Put).