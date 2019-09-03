Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $341,900; Middleton & Co Stake in Equinix (EQIX) Has Increased by $375,990 as Valuation Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 13,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 100,978 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 87,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 3.11 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 26/04/2018 – MGM Springfield To Officially Open August 24, 2018; 08/05/2018 – MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH; 30/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Hits Unprecedented Responsible Gambling Milestone; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS APPLAUDS DECISION TO ALLOW STATES SPORTS BETTING; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 08/05/2018 – MGM’s Murren Says ‘Investors Don’t Care Enough’ About Diversity (Video); 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Continued Disruption at Monte Carlo and Additional Time to Recover at Mandalay Bay for Rest of Year

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 830 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 13,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 12,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $563.41. About 125,392 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 233 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2.66 million shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1,722 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Allstate accumulated 8,465 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co owns 11,854 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lateef Inv Mngmt Lp has 5.28% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Avenir reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 8,667 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 12,465 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J & Inc holds 4,524 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 972,015 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 93,800 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Great REITs to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Hospitality Properties Trust Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 8.79% Yield (HPT) – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are REITs the Hottest Stocks of 2019? – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Add Essex Property (ESS) to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,177 shares to 36,448 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,198 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight E by 5,312 shares to 49,217 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Select Divid (DVY) by 4,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,766 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. Shares for $5.85 million were bought by Meister Keith A. on Wednesday, June 26. 1,145 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com owns 371,080 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 806 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 811,510 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Ohio-based Bartlett Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Federated Pa owns 151,012 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 7.67 million shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 959,100 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Com stated it has 394,181 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 4,015 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 11,299 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.56% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 0.34% or 10,000 shares.