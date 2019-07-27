Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.48 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Lifted by $491,556 Its Position

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 05/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 179,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08 million, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 12.59M shares traded or 99.78% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS APPLAUDS DECISION TO ALLOW STATES SPORTS BETTING; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Continued Disruption at Monte Carlo and Additional Time to Recover at Mandalay Bay for Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY DOMESTIC RESORTS ROOMS REVENUE DECREASED 5% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – MGM CEO: MANDALAY BAY RESORT LAGGING SINCE SHOOTING; 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 13,017 shares to 28,370 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 7,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,952 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.18% or 582 shares. Goldstein Munger & Assoc holds 0.23% or 301 shares. Overbrook accumulated 140 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Financial Counselors has 17,413 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,191 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 143,432 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 6.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Banque Pictet & Cie reported 296,198 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us owns 37,120 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 2,209 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 194,545 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv Inc holds 7.74% or 20,248 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal accumulated 3,261 shares or 1.26% of the stock. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation has invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.30M for 30.47 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 29,820 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Assetmark holds 493 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Calamos Limited holds 0.28% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1.73M shares. Moreover, Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 19,924 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability invested in 217 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Inc reported 550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.19% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Gmt Cap owns 2.34M shares. Provise Mngmt Lc invested 0.06% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Natixis Lp accumulated 92,942 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 231,133 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 9,124 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 216,400 shares to 619,593 shares, valued at $30.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.