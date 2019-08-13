Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $39.51 Million as Shares Rose; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Raised Position in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by $332,500 as Stock Value Declined

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 1.15M shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 4.51 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 14/05/2018 – MGM Resorts ‘Applauds’ Supreme Court Allowing States the ‘Opportunity to Protect Consumers and Benefit the Public by Regulating and Taxing Sports Betting’; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts, The Post has learned. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches, sources familiar with the situation said; 24/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #ICYMI MGM Resorts plans to a build solar array and shift to renewable energy as one of the main power; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 400 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 11.14 million shares. Citigroup holds 2.25 million shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,000 shares. Moreover, Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.84% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 305,566 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp holds 0.05% or 40,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 44,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 289,688 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.03% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Swiss Commercial Bank owns 244,246 shares. 433,465 were reported by Wellington Management Group Llp. Principal Finance Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 180,392 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 41,149 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 84,644 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. Another trade for 800,000 shares valued at $20.32 million was made by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 134,777 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $119.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 430,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).