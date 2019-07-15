Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Stock Declined; Rutabaga Capital Management Has Increased Its The Bancorp (TBBK) Stake

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 92,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 41,327 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 55.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 999,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 814,892 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 820,805 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal; 17/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The footage was obtained exclusively from MGM Resorts and shows Stephen Paddock hauling bags of; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HASN’T HELD ANY TALKS WITH MGM OR ADVISORS ON SALE; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS MORE ASSET SALES COMING; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 33,800 shares to 429,883 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 110,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,279 shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.30M for 29.38 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK had bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075. 800,000 shares valued at $20.32M were bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares to 666,048 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 72,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.