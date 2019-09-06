MGM Resorts International (MGM) Reaches $28.33 After 8.00% Up Move; Nuveen Asset Management Lifted Its Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Stake

The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 1.11M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018; 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS COMMENTS ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION; 08/05/2018 – BNN: MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Ke; 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 06/04/2018 – Other sources told the Post that MGM still has time to change its mind and that no official talks have occurredThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $14.82B company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $30.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MGM worth $1.19 billion more.

MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $14.82 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 84.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM Resorts International shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust owns 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 570 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.16% or 59,745 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0.04% or 20.29M shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman stated it has 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company holds 45,694 shares. Paloma Prtnrs holds 114,934 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Gates Management Inc holds 3.66M shares or 4.19% of its portfolio. Bridger Limited Liability invested 3.59% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moody National Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 674 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.56% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4,942 shares.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.59 million for 21.46 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. Meister Keith A. also bought $17.67M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Monday, June 10. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32 million. On Thursday, March 7 the insider GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075.

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. MGM Resorts has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.40’s average target is 14.37% above currents $28.33 stock price. MGM Resorts had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Nomura maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3200 target. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity. Bohley G Frederick bought $229,995 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Friday, April 26.

