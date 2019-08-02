Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Position Upped by Lpl Financial Llc; As Equifax (EFX) Valuation Rose, Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 38.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 12,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 45,694 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 33,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 2.50 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M; 15/05/2018 – MGM Resorts had already been planning for the day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting, according CEO Jim Murren; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter Announces Launch of Incremental Term Loan; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 14,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 127,569 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, up from 112,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.61. About 372,851 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL ALSO BECOME A MEMBER OF EQUIFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Equifax says a ‘small percentage’ of people affected by its data breach have gotten wrong letters; 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 02/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Europe; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 14/03/2018 – ? Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Warburg Pincus’s Begor CEO in Wake of Data Breach; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach; 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 5,599 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Aperio Grp Lc owns 39,922 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Com Of Vermont holds 215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Inc holds 0.05% or 453,784 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 23,864 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 3,300 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 24,376 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 16,496 are owned by Citigroup. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 204 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Limited holds 0.04% or 11,560 shares. Brighton Jones Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.1% or 3.74M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 56,573 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 959,100 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co invested in 0.35% or 7.67M shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 80 shares. 420,468 were reported by Janney Ltd Liability Corp. Eaton Vance accumulated 50,031 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Cap Ltd Com holds 0.77% or 394,181 shares in its portfolio. 1.22 million are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company. 94,574 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. Assetmark accumulated 493 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 260,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 667 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 725 shares. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 220,802 shares. 42,150 were reported by Cibc Asset.

