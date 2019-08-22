Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Position Has Lifted by Long Pond Capital Lp; Richard C Young & Company Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $3.46 Million as Shares Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 387,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. It closed at $28.51 lastly. It is down 2.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA NET REV. $596M, EST. $638.0M; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities; 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON; 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 31,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 56,898 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, up from 25,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 5.75M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Limited reported 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.43% or 328,889 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Moreover, Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Company has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 54,150 shares. Kings Point Mngmt holds 93,633 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc has 62,893 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Caprock Group owns 32,914 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Colony Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura owns 352,556 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Interocean Cap Lc reported 247,670 shares. Burney stated it has 114,833 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 110,087 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Com owns 1.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 146,781 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 125,224 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 2,720 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Llc has 394,181 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 231,133 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 104,043 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 52.35 million shares. 12,375 were reported by Ironsides Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jane Street Gru holds 0.02% or 383,102 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 607,624 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 237,509 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.09% or 900,000 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl owns 430,936 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Aviva Plc accumulated 187,607 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 1.86M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12M shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $229.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32 million. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075.

